KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- According to the Unified Government Public Health Department, there are two additional clusters of COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities in Kansas City, Kansas.
They said one of the clusters is at Delaware Highlands Assisted Living in the area of N. 126th Street. and Delaware Parkway.
Sixteen residents there have caught the virus, as well as two staff members.
The other cluster is at Life Care Center of Kansas City in the area of Leavenworth Road and N. 61st Street. Two residents there and two staff members have caught the virus.
According to the health department, no one has had to be hospitalized in connection with these clusters and there have been no deaths.
That being said, they do note that the current Life Care Center number does not include a resident who died on March 11 and was confirmed to have the virus on March 12. They don't consider that to be part of the current cluster, they say, because of "the amount of time between cases."
Of course, these two clusters are in addition to the one at Riverbend where there have been 28 deaths and 102 people sickened. You can learn more about that situation here.
