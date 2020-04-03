JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The number of deaths related to COVID-19 has grown to seven in Johnson County after three more deaths were reported Friday morning.
Health department officials also said the number of positive cases in the county was now 172.
The three new deaths include one patient in their 70s and two patients in their 80s.
As of Friday morning, Kansas reported 620 cases of the coronavirus and 17 deaths from the disease across the state.
