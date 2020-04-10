KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- According to Wyandotte County's public health department, dozens of residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing home in Kansas City, Kansas.
Officials said 84 Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation residents have tested positive, as well as eight staff members.
Four of those people are in the hospital and 10 people have died.
"A this point, the majority of residents have COVID-19," the health department said.
They are currently advising the staff on how to proceed in order to best take care of the residents while keeping everyone safe.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
