KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government Public Health Department has released new guidance on personal or social gatherings to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County.
Health officials plan to closely monitor COVID-19 data for Wyandotte County in the coming weeks and reevaluate the gathering guidance in late September.
Guidance for people who are fully vaccinated
- Limit gathering size, and wear masks except when both outdoors and socially distanced.
- Outdoor gatherings: Choose outdoor gatherings rather than indoor gatherings when possible. Limit to 25 people. If six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained, wear a mask.
- Indoor gatherings: Limit to 10 people. Wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distancing.
- Less safe: If you choose to have gatherings larger than the recommended number of people listed above, please continue to wear masks to reduce the risk.
Guidance for people who are not fully vaccinated
- At this time, people who are not fully vaccinated are strongly advised to avoid gathering with people who do not live in their household.
- Outdoor gatherings: Choose outdoor gatherings rather than indoor gatherings. Limit to 25 people. Maintain social distancing as much as possible, and please wear a mask if six feet of social distancing will be difficult to maintain the whole time.
- Indoor gatherings: Avoid indoor gatherings whenever possible. If you do gather indoors, limit it to no more than 10 people, wear a mask at all times, and maintain social distancing.
