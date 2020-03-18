KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A local Kansas City food bank that provides a helping hand for a number of counties in our area is just like the rest of us, adapting quickly to change.
Harvesters is a large community food networking organization that’s been working tirelessly since this coronavirus outbreak began to help those both on the Kansas and Missouri side.
“Looking at tornadoes or hurricanes or any of those kinds of things, ice storms, it’s in one location,” Harvesters Chief Resource Officer Joanna Sebelien said.
But the coronavirus is global, and locally it’s impacting the 26 counties Harvesters serves.
“Safety is a big concern. We are an essential organization in that we distribute food,” Sebelien said.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, the group is busy and daily operations have changed so much because of guidelines from the CDC and local government.
“We need to comply with all of the regulations with the state and the federal governments, CDC and the counties and the cities all across those counties,” Sebelien said.
With all of those counties and cities, they now find themselves having to prepare to help more people than usual, as more jobs are closing, and hours are being cut.
“While we were already serving 141,000 people a month, we believe that that’s going to increase by about 20%. Today this minute, that’s what we know it can change by this afternoon,” Sebelien said.
Harvesters will now have to purchase more food to serve the community. If you are interested in donating financially, you can do so by going to their website.
If you need help, you can also go to the website and find a pantry closest to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.