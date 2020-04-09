HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) – Meadow View Health & Rehabilitation in Harrisonville has confirmed that one resident and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19.
The resident has been quarantined in a private room and the employee is recovering at home. The employee’s last day of work was April 2, the nursing home said.
Eight other residents have been tested, but their results are not back yet.
“The health and safety of our residents and staff continue to be our highest priority,” said spokesman Craig Workman. “In early March we began screening all residents daily and all employees upon arrival at work for symptoms of COVID-19. Residents who showed signs of a fever, cough or other symptoms were tested. Any employees showing symptoms were sent home and referred to their primary care provider. We eliminated all outside visitors and non-essential interactions with the public. We also stopped all group activities and closed our dining rooms to meet social distancing guidelines. Residents are encouraged to remain in their rooms and are now being screened every shift for symptoms.”
