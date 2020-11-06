EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, after up to 200 students were placed in quarantine, Excelsior Springs High School went from a hybrid plan back to all-virtual. They plan to stay in that mode under after Thanksgiving.
Deputy Superintendent Jaret Tomlinson said the trouble arose mid-week and was quickly linked to several Halloween parties the weekend before.
“It really started a couple of days ago when we had a couple of students go to the nurse and tell her that they weren’t feeling well,” Tomlinson began.
He said the students were sent home, then the nurses began discussing symptoms, whom they’d been in close contact with and when.
“A lot of these students say they were at these parties. And then, all of a sudden, the kids found out that there were some positives there. And it just started to grow,” Tomlinson said.
He estimated six to ten students tested positive so far. Some, he said, were at all three large parties. As a result, just one COVID-positive student could have infected many.
Then also discovered at least one member of the boys basketball team and at least one member of the girls basketball team were COVID-positive. That meant the coaches had to quarantine too.
“All of our coaches are also teachers in our building so when we started to lose all of those teachers, now it’s difficult to cover those positions,” Tomlinson explained.
He estimated that 150 to 200 students and eight to ten teachers were in close contact with the affected students. That’s about a third of the students who weren’t already on a fully virtual learning plan and about a quarter of the teachers.
“At the same time, if they’re still healthy, these teachers can teach from home in these instances and we can still deliver a quality curriculum virtually because they’ve already been doing it three days a week,” Tomlinson continued.
The previous hybrid plan had students learning in a virtual format three days a week already, so Tomlinson said it should be an easy transition, one that not only protects the health safety of students and staff but also better utilizes their educational resources.
As for the parties that precipitated this, he sympathized with the motivation.
“Everyone is tired of COVID. It’s taxing. It’s wearing. Everyone wants to get back to normal and nobody wants to get back to normal more than our school district,” he said.
Still, he noted, this serves as a reminder that the community and schools are interconnected when it comes to COVID.
“I’m sure everyone is tired of dealing with the isolation of COVID and the difficulties that come with it. I’m sure that in your youth, you feel like nothing’s going to happen to you and it won’t impact you. But here’s a good example of a case where it has,” he warned.
“It’s important that we realize that whatever each of us are doing is going to have an impact on the other,” Tomlinson concluded.
The elementary and middle schools were not impacted. They are still in-person for elementary schools and hybrid for middle school.
Tomlinson added that the district is dedicated to getting back to full in-person learning in due time but any change will be incremental and will depend on the trends in community infection.
“There’s going to be some ebb and flow,” he emphasized. “We’re not going to do it all at once. We’re going to start phasing them back in to make sure that we’re not endangering ourselves.”
