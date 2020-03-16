KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Hallmark Cards announced Monday afternoon that it was temporarily closing its Kansas City headquarters in Crown Center after an employee was potentially exposed to coronavirus.

In a statement, the company said that the 48-hour closure was a precautionary measure and explained that the possible exposure happened with the employee in a social setting outside of work.

The company will have crews cleaning public areas like the cafeteria and card show, as well as high-touch surfaces. The crews will also focus on work spaces and conference room where the employee may have been.

The employee is currently in self isolation, according to Hallmark, as are others with whom the employee may have come in contact.

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” Hallmark Chief Administrative Officer Sabrina Wiewel said in the release. “Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to temporarily close our headquarters facility for 48 hours and have our employees who can work from home to do so. Those who cannot perform job functions at home will be paid for this time.”