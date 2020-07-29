Hallmark Cards Layoffs

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Hallmark announces approximately 120 people in the Hallmark Global business and corporate support organization will be laid off.

According to a Hallmark spokesperson, the company is transforming their business as people are now more likely to shop on digital platforms, especially with the coronavirus pandemic.

“To meet consumers’ changing needs, we’re investing in our marketing, modern digital experiences, and supply chain capabilities in ways that will help us reimagine how we deliver our products.”

Approximately 120 people will be affected and about 90 of those employees are from the Kansas City headquarters. Employees were notified this week. 

