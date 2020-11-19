KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One of the new requirements for businesses in the city could change the way fitness buffs work out.
Starting Friday, gyms in those areas will require a mask at all times, even while using equipment or lifting weights.
It's something some gyms are already practicing. Blue Bicycle Fitness in the Red Bridge neighborhood implemented the requirement earlier in the week, anticipating the city order going into effect on Friday.
"We care about the safety of our community," said Jan Schmidt, the owner of Blue Bicycle. "We don't want people to get sick. We want to keep them healthy and strong."
The gym has been following COVID-related regulations for several months now, spacing out equipment and routinely spraying and wiping down equipment.
Requiring masks is just one more layer of protection.
Some members have been going outside for their cardio recently. Chad Barth usually prefers to run outdoors. On Thursday, he gave the treadmill a try -- 3 miles with a mask on.
"It wasn't fun. Wasn't fun," he said. "But, I'm a proponent. If it helps people, let's do it."
