KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Recall Mayor Quinton Lucas Facebook page has just hit 10,000 followers. Group organizers say they are confident they’ll get more than the required 13,700 signatures they need. They have the next 30 days to get it done.
“Right now, they are trying to treat us like a pup, tell us to muzzle up,” petitioner Brian Nelson said.
With a call out on the group’s Facebook page, some voters jumped in their cars to add their name to the list for various reasons.
Josh Lasalle says Mayor Lucas has strayed away from his campaign promises.
“But I think that there still needs to be a focus on the things that he committed to during the election. I don’t think you abandon those,” Josh Lasalle, who signed the petition said.
The petition only lists one reason for a recall election: poor judgement and inadequate leadership during the events of 2020.
Residents in the River Market say Mayor Lucas was dealt some bad circumstances but support his leadership.
“Our mayor is doing a great job. He’s trying to look out for us and keep us safe,” Mayor Lucas supporter Caitlin said.
Brad Sarver started the Recall Quinton Lucas Facebook group the same night Mayor Lucas extended the mask mandate. He says the recall isn’t about masks or race but getting Kansas Citians back to work.
“This mayor has shown a complete disregard for small businesses, for business owners. Our big thing is that the mayor really isn’t working for everyone in the city. He seems to be run by a political, partisan thought process,” Sarver said.
KCTV5 News reached out to the Mayor’s office about the petition. His spokeswoman sent us a statement.
“The mayor is proud of his office’s decisive response to COVID-19, which has saved lives and kept our community safer and healthier than other peer-sized cities. As he has during his one year in office, Mayor Lucas will continue to work hard each day for all Kansas Citians, and will not be distracted by divisive anti-mask, partisan politics.”
“We no longer consent to being governed this way and we’re making it clear,” co-creator of the affidavit Heather Haberle said.
“They work for us, the citizens of the entire city. Not just one small, little area,” co-creator of the affidavit Jami Bailey said.
KCTV5 News spoke with the KC Board of Elections Tuesday afternoon. It will take them about a week to go through the almost 14,000 signatures to verify them.
But Tuesday is the last day for the election board to add questions to the ballot, so we won’t be seeing a recall election in November.
