KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Organizers are suspending the setup of the Greater KC Home & Lifestyle Show pending an upcoming announcement by city officials related to COVID-19.
"The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City is devoted to quality of life and want to take great care and ensure we are providing the safest possible environment for patrons of our public events," a spokeswoman said in a written statement.
The event was going to be held March 13-15 at Bartle Hall.
