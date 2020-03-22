KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The only Missouri lawmaker diagnosed with a case of COVID-19 is asking Governor Mike Parson to help get more equipment to hospitals.

Congressman Joe Runions of Grandview said he is still in isolation at St. Joseph Hospital in Kansas City but improving. He is now off of a ventilator and breathing normally.

Now, the Democratic representative said, the focus has to be on getting more supplies to health care providers.

“Although I remain hospitalized, I am getting better, but it will be a long recovery,” Runions said in a statement. “The most important thing to me right now is for the doctors, nurses and hospitals in our state to get all of the support and supplies they need as they work to treat this illness.”

Runions said he had spoken with Parson earlier in the day Sunday to share what it was like for him as a patient facing the coronavirus. He also said he told the governor that support needed to be sent to hospitals as soon as possible.

“I also urged him to do all in his power to send the necessary supplies directly to our hospitals as quickly as possible,” Runions shared. “I believe the governor understands the challenges our hospitals are facing and will take the necessary actions.”

The congressman said that staff had to use up to 20 sets of personal protective equipment while treating him every day, demonstrating just how fast hospitals could run through their supplies. He also said he is being told by doctors that they still don’t have enough testing kits.

“My doctors are deeply concerned that they could run out of vital supplies, especially the equipment they need to keep themselves safe while caring for patients,” Runions wrote. “They also say expanded testing is needed to more quickly identify and treat those who have contracted COVID-19.”

Earlier Sunday state officials released the latest totals of coronavirus cases in Missouri, showing that they were now up to 96 across the state, including a spike of five cases tied to a suburban St. Louis preschool.