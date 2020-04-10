KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The COVID-19 crisis is escalating at a KCK nursing home.
We've been following the situation at the Riverbend Acute Care Facility, which was one of the first coronavirus hot spots in our area.
On Friday, we learned that at least 80 patients at that facility have tested positive and 10 have died.
Health officials believe the virus spread so fast here because it emerged during an incubation period, meaning people had it and were spreading it before they were showing symptoms.
"I think it teaches us that the level of infectivity, especially among people who are not yet showing symptoms, can be significant and severe when we are in close quarters," said Dr. Allen Greiner, Wyandotte County Unified Government's Chief Medical Officer. "There is a high-risk transmission, thus the mandate and the policies we described in trying to reduce gatherings."
Now, dozens of families are worried about their loved ones.
KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers spoke with Mike Corrigan and Melissa O’Reilly. They are relatives of 92-year-old Mary Lou Johnson, who they call Grandma Lou.
Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 one week ago today.
Normally, Corrigan and O’Reilly would be visiting her on Easter this weekend.
They said she is not doing well because of her age, but they said Riverbend has been in constant communication with them about what's happening and what they're doing to halt the spread.
“It's been difficult not getting to see her,” O'Reilly said. “That's the most difficult thing in all of this. Don't take that for granted because that time is so precious.”
Their children wrote her notes and sent her "get well" cards this week.
"Normally, when she'd be sick, we'd be with her at the hospital and we'd be able to see her," O'Reilly said. "She's alone and we all wanted her to know we love her and are thinking about her."
"Everyone has to understand that this isn't over," Corrigan said. "People want to go out and see their friends, but it's just not time to do that."
