FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - The company Unacast was already tracking cell phone locations data for their clients. Now they are using that data to see if people are practicing social distancing.
In Johnson County, Kansas, Wednesday, Antioch Park was full of spaced apart visitors. The Home Depot in Merriam had a fairly full parking lot of customers.
“I would say it’s probably more than half are listening and staying home,” Johnson County Resident Stacy Williams said. “My normal traffic is like a ghost town.”
So far Unacast gives Johnson County an A- on their COVID-19 social distancing scorecard for a decrease in average mobility and non-essential visits.
In Wyandotte County on Wednesday, several families enjoyed the outdoors at Wyandotte County Lake Park.
“A lot of people are at the lakes, but everyone is staying apart,” Wyandotte County resident Dave Burris said.
State Avenue near 78th Street had steady traffic. Several businesses including Dollar General had dozens of cars in their parking lot. Unacast gives Wyandotte County a B-. They are ranking lower because average mobility hasn’t decreased much.
In Leavenworth County, the traffic was slightly more dense. The Home Depot in Lansing also had a busy parking lot. Buffalo Bill Cody Park had just a few visitors. Leavenworth County scored a D with an F ranking for very little change in the number of non-essential visits.
“We are not doing well,” Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman, M.D. said.
For example, Coffey County has an F ranking. Dr. Norman says the entire state of Kansas could improve social distancing by staying home. Right now, the entire state was given a C-.
“We’ve slid to a C grade today. We have 45 counties that have F’s which is the bottom of the barrel,” Dr. Norman said.
“Do your best to stay home. Stay safe and save lives,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said.
