KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced new "ambulance strike teams" will be positioned in Kansas City and other major regions across the state to help deal with the growing health care caseload of COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant.
An influx of COVID patients with the Delta variant is laying an increasingly heavy load on hospitals and EMTs across Missouri.
The move announced by the governor will triple the number of mutual aid ambulances that provide patient transfers, he said.
“The ambulances that are made available will decrease the impact on local jurisdictions as part of those interfacility transfers. Those [are] time consuming transfers,” said Region A Fire and EMS mutual aid coordinator Dan Manley. “By having these resources available through the federal ambulance strike team, It will keep the capability for the local jurisdiction to maintain that service capability.”
The team of 30 ambulances and more than 60 trained personnel begin arriving Friday at the state's five regions, including Kansas City, northeast Missouri, southwest Missouri, south-central Missouri and northwest Missouri.
The Kansas City area strike team is positioned at the American Medical Response offices in Independence. Manley said the teams will arrive Saturday.
“The ambulance strike teams we positioned in Springfield have been extremely effective in helping save lives and ease the pressure on local hospitals,” Parson said. "These 30 new ambulance teams triple our transport capacity and expand it to the entire state, as needed. Our health care professionals are performing heroically to save lives as the Delta variant dramatically increases hospital admissions. We will continue to support our health care heroes across the state.”
The ambulance strike teams come as the result of a request made to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
They include 20 advanced life-support ambulances, five basic life-support ambulances, five specialty care ambulances and support personnel. They will begin transporting patients as early as Saturday, and are expected to operate through Sept. 5.
“The demand has been higher because of not only COVID, but other emergencies across the region,” Manley said. “These resources that are being made available will be very helpful not only for local governments, but also the healthcare systems to help support the hospitals and health care system in our region.”
Missouri is experiencing 11,298 new cases per 100,000 residents, their highest such figure since the pandemic began, according to data from the Mayo Clinic.
There were 4,448 new cases in-state on Wednesday, the most recent day with full data available.
There are 2,125 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Missouri, according to the state's compiled figures.
