JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) - Thursday morning Missouri Governor Mike Parson will discuss the spread of COVID-19 in the state, and the latest on developing a vaccine.
The Governor will be joined by Christine Smith, Chesterfield Site Lead and Vice President of Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences for Pfizer.
Pfizer has a facility in Chesterfield, Missouri. The company recently announced its COVID-19 vaccine was 90% effective in preliminary tests.
On Wednesday, the state of Missouri reported 4,071 new COVID-19 cases.
The news conference will begin at 9 a.m. and you can watch it live on the KCTV5 News app, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
