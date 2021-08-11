JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Governor Parson announced today a $30 million package to help overwhelmed hospitals.
$15 million will be allocated for staffing. Another $15 million will be for infusion centers across the state.
5-8 infusion centers will give sick patients antibody treatments so they don’t have to be hospitalized.
Governor Parson pointed to the success of infusion centers in Springfield.
The hope is to treat 200 patients a day with antibodies.
Kansas City area hospitals currently report they are in the red zone when it comes to staffing.
90% report moderate to significant staffing challenges. 40.9% anticipate a shortage next week.
This information was collected through the Mid-America Regional Council.
You can check their COVID dashboard by clicking here.
