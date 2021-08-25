TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Governor Laura Kelly today issued new directives for state agencies under her authority to begin working remotely where possible beginning "as soon as feasible."
The move comes as the spread of the Delta variant across the state is growing and causing breakthrough cases with fully vaccinated individuals.
“Since the start of the pandemic, my administration has followed the best public health guidance to keep our communities safe, mitigate the spread of the virus, and reduce strain on hospitals,” Governor Kelly said. “The decision to return to remote work was not made lightly – but we know that this is a necessary step to prevent COVID-19 infections. I am confident that our state employees will continue to provide quality services to all Kansans who need them.”
The remote work model must begin by September 3 and will last until at least October 4. At that time the state will reassess and re-determine going back to in-person work.
