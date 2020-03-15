TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said in a press conference on Sunday night that it is strongly recommended that all public schools in the state close for the upcoming week.
She said the recommendation was not an easy decision but was made after consulting with the Kansas State Board of Education.
She said she does expect all the schools to close, but that the decision is ultimately up to them.
The Board has formed a team to build a comprehensive plan for schools to deal with the challenges that are posed by such a closure.
That includes transitioning to online plans so students don’t get behind, making sure that students have access to internet, taking care of at-risk students, etc.
The governor asked people to do what they can to prevent the spread of the virus and said the health of Kansans is the top priority
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.