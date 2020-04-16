KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Government aid is starting to reach small businesses. The U.S. government said it's no longer accepting loan applications for its Paycheck Protection Program after receiving more than 1.6 million applications.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers took a look into how that money will help one KC staple.
Even though a mask, it's the kind of place you can find by following your nose…
“I'm smelling that good smoke,” Matt McQuality said. “I could eat here five days a week.”
You see, McQuality was part of today's lunch rush at Woodyard Bar-B-Que in KCK where a group of carryout customers were helping Ciaron Molloy's restaurant stay smoking.
“We're chugging along,” Molloy said. “In fact, we're seeing a bit of an uptick the last couple days.”
However, carryout orders aren't quite enough. Restaurants are struggling alongside other small businesses. Woodyard said it was in danger of shutting down.
“I was bleeding cash,” Molloy said. “I hadn't even paid myself in a month.”
Molloy received Paycheck Protection Program funds from the government this week, which will allow him to keep employees like Katherine Martes on payroll.
“We're a little place but a big family,” Martes said. “We have to take care of each other.”
Woodyard was among the first group of approved loans, and Molloy hopes more small businesses will benefit in the coming days.
“My biggest hope is that the government, who's done something really good, will keep this going,” he said.
Tailgate munches and carryout lunches will return inside to dine someday, but until then a little help keeps the home fires burning.
“We're all in this together,” McQuality said. “We need to help each other out whatever way we can.”
