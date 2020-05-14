CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be visiting the Ford assembly plant in Claycomo on Friday.
This is expected to happened from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
The governor will discuss new health and safety protocols and policies that have been put in place due to the pandemic.
As part of company policy, masks are required on the premises regardless of whether one in inside the building or outside. That includes media and visitors.
However, Ford will not be providing said masks.
The plant is located at 8121 NE Highway 69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.