Ford Claycomo plant sign file

(File photo)

CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be visiting the Ford assembly plant in Claycomo on Friday. 

This is expected to happened from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The governor will discuss new health and safety protocols and policies that have been put in place due to the pandemic. 

As part of company policy, masks are required on the premises regardless of whether one in inside the building or outside. That includes media and visitors. 

However, Ford will not be providing said masks. 

The plant is located at 8121 NE Highway 69. 

