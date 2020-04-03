JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Governor Mike Parson is now ordering Missourians to stay at home as the state attempts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In his speech Friday, Parson said the order would go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. and run at least through April 24.

Under this new order, Missouri residents are explicitly prohibited from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.

Additionally, social gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed and public and charter schools will remained closed through the length of the order.

The order also limits the amount of people allowed in "essential" retailers like grocery stores and pharmacies to 25 percent or less of the stores authorized capacity for stores under 10,000 square feet in size. Larger retailers will be required to cap customers at 10 percent of fire code capacity.

“There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives. Many of us make sacrifices each and every day, but now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices,” Parson said. “This is not about any one individual person. This is about our families, friends, neighbors, and the entire state of Missouri. For the sake of all Missourians, be smart, be responsible, and stay home, Missourians.”

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Missouri had seen 19 deaths from 2,113 cases of COVID-19.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas applauded the decision by Parson, noting how the virus is spreading amongst people in both rural and urban parts of the state, requiring, “aggressive action to protect Missourians and Americans.”

“Kansas City has already implemented a Stay at Home Order and several additional measures to protect all community members—especially our most vulnerable,” Lucas said in a release. “Today’s action by Governor Parson will make all in the Kansas City metro safer.”

Along with Johnson and Wyandotte Counties in Kansas and Jackson County in Missouri, Kansas City issued a stay-home order on March 21.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a state-wide stay-home order on March 30.