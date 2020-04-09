JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered all public, private and charter schools to remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year.

School buildings will remain closed to the public and to classroom instruction, but state education officials said the remote learning should be continuing.

Districts can also continue doing outreach to their communities, including providing lunch programs to many students.

Missouri commissioner of education Margie Vandeven said that the department is still trying to determine the answers for questions about graduations, student advancement and other issues.

Parson said this issue was personally affecting to him as he has a granddaughter set to graduate this spring.

Kansas made a similar decision, with Governor Laura Kelly announcing in mid-March that students would not return to classrooms this school year.

