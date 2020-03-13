JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Governor Mike Parson announced Friday afternoon that he has issued a state of emergency for Missouri in reaction to the spread of COVID-19 and that the state has two more cases of the disease.

Parson did not say where the two new cases were located, noting that the state health department would release the details at a later time.

As of Friday evening, Parson said Missouri had run 94 tests for the virus, with the two latest cases bringing the total number of preemptive positives in the state to four.

The state of emergency declaration will allow for an additional $7 million in funding to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Parson said the state health department is working with labs at the University of Missouri – Columbia and Washington University in St. Louis to expand coronavirus testing capabilities in the state.

The governor did not mandate any action by local school districts in terms of requiring students to vacate or mandating a halt to in-person classes. Parson said he believes that decision should come from local school leaders rather than the state.