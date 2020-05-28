JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he is extending phase 1 of the state's COVID-19 recovery plan until Monday, June 15.
"We are very pleased with how well Phase 1 has gone so far," he said. "Businesses, communities, and Missourians across the state have been implementing health & safety measures, and we are encouraged by data across the state."
"Nothing about Phase 1 has changed – as long as social distancing and other necessary health and safety measures are implemented, businesses can still be open," he said. "Events such as graduations, weddings, county fairs, summer school and camps can still take place."
He added, "There are currently no limitations on social gatherings AS LONG AS precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained. The bottom line is that we must continue to social distance, use common sense, and make responsible decisions to protect ourselves and others."
