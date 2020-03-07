ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri's governor said on Saturday that the state now has its first COVID-19 case.
The short release said this case is the first to test "presumptive positive" in the state.
During a press conference, officials said the person who is sick is a young woman and that her case of COVID-19 is "travel-related." She was previously studying abroad in Italy.
The woman is in St. Louis County and is self-quarantined.
Also on Saturday, Kansas' governor held a press conference saying that the state had it's first case of coronavirus, as well. That woman is under 50 years old and is in Johnson County.
The Missouri governor's press conference is below.
