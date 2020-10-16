JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's mask mandate remains in effect in Johnson County.
On Oct. 7, the State Finance Council approved the governor's request to extend her state of disaster declaration until Oct. 15. The declaration has now been extended to Nov. 15, however.
That declaration is tied to a number of executive orders, including E.O. 20-52 that requires Kansans to wear face masks in public settings.
County commissions in Kansas can vote to opt out of the mandate.
However, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted to affirm the mask order on July 2 and Sept. 17.
They have not held any additional votes on masks so, unless additional action is taken, then the governor's mask mandate remains in force in Johnson County until it's rescinded or the State of Disaster Emergency expires -- whichever comes first.
You can view the State Finance Council Resolution that extends the declaration to Nov. 15 here.
