KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly toured the Kansas National Guard Armory vaccination clinic Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly visited the site to learn the strategies the Health Equity Task Force is implementing to ensure vaccine distribution is equitable for communities of color and people at highest risk of illness from COVID-19.
Kansas City, Kansas Mayor and CEO of Wyandotte County David Alvey gave Governor Kelly a short tour of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic, where hundreds of people will be vaccinated each week.
The site is located in the center of the eastern part of Wyandotte County. Mayor Alvey says the zip codes located in the area are underserved and vulnerable to the coronavirus.
“We are going to be able to better serve those people in our community who are most at risk at contracting the virus and also those who have higher associated health risks,” said Alvey.
State health leaders asked the Health Equity Task Force questions to learn more about handling misinformation and closing the gap in COVID-19 vaccine equity.
Governor Kelly says the state of Kansas has not intentionally failed to vaccinate communities of color, but she wants to start focusing on ways to mitigate any disproportion by learning from Wyandotte County's efforts.
“If we learn enough from you, then we can take this on the road and make sure that all communities are approaching the vaccination in a way that ensures everybody has access in a fair and equitable manner,” said Kelly, as she accepted Wyandotte County’s offer to provide educational training to state-level health leaders.
Governor Kelly says Kansas could move to Phase 3 of its vaccination plan by April.
She also addressed why some counties are on “pause” in their vaccine distribution. She says certain counties, which tend to be more rural, have already finished vaccinating their Phase 2 community and any COVID-19 vaccine intended for those areas is being redistributed to more populated ones where a lot of people remain without a vaccine in Phase 2.
Governor Kelly says all of the counties in the state need to move together into Phase 3. She fears if one county moves forward alone, people from surrounding areas will seek a COVID-19 vaccine there and create some confusion or chaos.
