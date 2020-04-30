TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, the state has established a four-part plan to reopen the state as everyone manages the pandemic.
According to the plan released on Thursday evening, phase one begins on May 4.
Mass gatherings of more than 10 people will still not be allowed. Bars and clubs will still have to do carryout orders and such. Telework will still be strongly encouraged. Plus, people will still be asked to avoid non-essential travel.
However, childcare facilities and libraries will be allowed to be open.
That phase will be in place for at least two weeks.
Phase two will begin no earlier than May 18. At that point, gatherings of 30 or less will be allowed. Bars and clubs will be able to open at 50 percent capacity.
In phase three, which will begin no sooner than June 1, gatherings of no more than 90 people will be allowed. Also, all schools, venues, and establishment will be able to operate as long as they don't have more than 90 people inside.
Finally, the "phase out" portion will begin no earlier than June 15. Travel will be totally unrestricted, gatherings will be allowed, etc.
The full plan can be viewed below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.