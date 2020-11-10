KANSAS CITY, KAN. (KCTV) --- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Tuesday afternoon that she has been in communication with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team concerning COVID-19 needs for the state.
Biden this week announced a COVID-19 task force.
The task force included Kansas native Dr. Rick Bright.
Kelly said she has been in communication with President Donald Trump's administration throughout the pandemic.
