Biden says Trump's actions are 'an embarrassment' but won't impede transition effort

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 Carolyn Kaster/AP
KANSAS CITY, KAN. (KCTV) --- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Tuesday afternoon that she has been in communication with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team concerning COVID-19 needs for the state.
 
Biden this week announced a COVID-19 task force.
 
The task force included Kansas native Dr. Rick Bright.
 
Kelly said she has been in communication with President Donald Trump's administration throughout the pandemic.
 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.