TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced modified details of the second phase of the state’s reopening Tuesday following stay -home orders issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new plans, which begin taking effect this Friday, will see slight tweaks to the original Phase 2 orders, including increasing the limit on gatherings to 15 but moving the reopening of bars, nightclubs and swimming pools to Phase 3.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, all of my administration’s decision-making regarding our reopening efforts has been driven by data – not dates,” Kelly said. “Because of the great work Kansans and businesses have done to keep others safe, data now indicate we are seeing a more consistent decline in hospitalizations, COVID-19-related deaths and a consistent decrease in disease spread. This puts our state in a position to safely move into a modified version of Phase 2.”

The businesses that will be allowed to open starting Friday include recreational organized sports facilities, tournaments and practices, community centers, arcades, trampoline parks, theaters, museums, bowling alleys and state owned-and-operated casinos.

People will also be allowed to head back to exercise classes, as long as they are kept to groups of under 15. Locker rooms must also remain closed, except for bathroom facilities.

In addition to bars and clubs, other businesses remaining closed include outdoor and indoor large entertainment venues with capacities over 2,000, summer camps, fairs, festivals, carnivals and parades.

This new modified version of Phase 2 of the state reopening plan will run through June 7, with Phase 3 of the plan expected to start on Monday, June 8.

“I would like to be clear – moving forward in Kansas’ reopening plan does not mean that COVID-19 no longer threatens our communities,” Kelly said. “Modifying Phase 2 to keep some restrictions allows us to reopen Kansas’ economy as quickly and safely as possible, while exercising necessary caution to keep Kansans healthy.”