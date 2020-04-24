ALBANY, NY (KCTV) – A letter from a Kansas farmer donating a mask to a health care worker is now getting national attention after being shared by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The letter, which the governor read during an update Friday and then shared online, was sent by a couple from northeast Kansas named Dennis and Sharon Ruhnke on March 26. In it, they talk about the challenges facing the country and their approval for Cuomo’s move to address the crisis.

“We (as of March 26, 2020) are a nation in crisis. Of that this is no doubt,” they wrote. “Your approach has been spot on correct. I commend you for that and for especially for telling the truth, something that has been sorely lacking as of late.”

Dennis proceeded to describe his life as a retired farmer and the challenges Sharon faces due to having only one lung, which still gives her “occasional problems,” as well as diabetes. He also mentions his fear for his wife, as both of them are in their 70s.

Dennis then offers up a donation of an N95 mask to be shared to a nurse or doctor in New York, one of five he had “left over from my farming days,” saying he was holding onto the others for his immediate family. He then ends the letter with an encouraging note to Cuomo.

“Please keep on doing what you do so well, which is to lead.”

I received this letter from a farmer in northeast Kansas. His wife is ill and he is aging. He sent me 1 of 5 N95 masks he has from farming to pass on to a doctor or nurse in New York.This is humanity at its best. I share his letter as inspiration. pic.twitter.com/Fa4h5LH9rL — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 24, 2020

After reading the letter, a visibly moved Cuomo discussed the generosity of the gift.

“You want to talk about a snapshot of humanity. You have five masks, what do you do? Do you keep all five, do you hide the five masks, do you keep them for yourself or others?” the governor said. “No, you send one mask, one mask to New York to help a nurse or a doctor. How beautiful is that, I mean, how selfless is that? How giving is that?”

New York has been one of the hardest hit areas in the world by the coronavirus. As of midday Friday the state has seen more than 263,000 positive cases of the disease and 15,740 deaths. The number of positive cases in New York tops every country outside the United States, while the total number of deaths is only eclipsed by the total in the U.S, Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

Still, a simple gift and letter of encouragement from the Sunflower State helped shine a little more light into the ravaged Empire State, at least for one day.

“It's that love, that courage, that generosity of spirit that makes this country so beautiful. And makes Americans so beautiful, and it's that generosity of spirit, for me, makes up for all the ugliness that you see,” Cuomo said. “Take one mask, I'll keep four. God bless America.”