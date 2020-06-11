KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- General Motors has confirmed that an employee who works at the Fairfax Assembly plant in KCK has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from the company, the employee caught the virus after being exposed outside of work.
The statement said that they "believe there is little risk that anyone inside the plant has been exposed to the virus" because everyone, including the affected employee, has been following the company's health and safety procedures.
The procedures include wearing masks, hand washing and sanitizing, temperature screenings, and social distancing.
The company will not be providing anymore details at this time due to privacy concerns.
The statement did not say anything about the plant closing in connection with this positive case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.