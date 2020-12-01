KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Most every kind of non-profit you can think of in Kansas City is seeing an increased demand for their services due to the pandemic. But COVID-19 has also taken a toll on fundraising, so this Giving Tuesday is more important than ever.
Hope City in east Kansas City has served hot meals from their kitchen for a decade. They also have a food pantry.
“Before this pandemic our food pantry was doing probably 300 to 350 families a week. And then in the beginning of the pandemic, it was up to over 700. And now I think it’s back down to about 500 something,” Director Ray Stribling said.
The non-profit also had record food donations to meet the record demand at the beginning of the pandemic.
But now it’s a struggle month to month and their building is in need of renovations.
Hope City is relaying on generosity generated online to get them through.
So is Denise Lester, whose non-profit Rended Heart helps victims of sexual abuse and human trafficking.
“Praise God we are actually okay, but we are kind of living month to month right now,” she said.
The annual Rended Heart fundraising gala was cancelled due to COVID-19. So they did a virtual fundraiser with a goal of $200,000.
“We were only able to raise $10,000 and so that was really tough and that’s the only event that we’ve done this year,” Lester said.
Many of the women Rended Heart helps need housing, and many women’s shelters are full right now.
“There’s just not enough room in any of the shelters so the women and residents are booked in hotels,” Founder of non-profit Giving Hope and Help, Jessica McClellan said.
Giving Hope and Help provides feminine products to Kansas City area shelters. Taking that expense from them, let’s the shelters spend money on other necessities.
“People are at a loss for jobs and a loss of so much and they have to make decisions on what they’re going to purchase. And these products are expensive,” she said.
The feminine product donation is just one way the group gives back to the community. They also help cancer patients, domestic violence victims, and give scholarships to young people.
“With COVID-19, we have a lot more going out then we do coming in as far as finances. We have missed all opportunities for the year for fundraising so we’re putting a lot of energy into today and social media,” McClellan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.