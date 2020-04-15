OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV)-- While so much attention is being given to physical health during this COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to also focus on mental health. Doctors are worried about an alarming trend related to the coronavirus: serious youth suicide attempts happening before kids or families seek help.
Doctors told KCTV5 prior to the virus, families would seek help before their child made the attempt. Doctors believe families are scared to step foot in mental health hospitals, out of fear of contracting the virus.
The University of Kansas Health’s Marillac Campus helps youths struggling with mental illness and behavioral challenging. When KCTV 5 took you to the opening two years ago, we showed you the huge need for services. At that time, Dr. Mitchell Douglass said they were turning kids away, simply because they ran out of beds.
Fast forward to today. Over the past three weeks, for the first time ever, the census at the Marillac Campus dropped in half—from 60 to 30.
Suicide rates are still rising, but right now, families are afraid to enter hospitals because they fear they’ll get sick.
“Right now, were seeing lots of adolescents coming in AFTER really serious suicide attempts,” says Dr. Douglass. But he adds, the key to saving lives is seeing patients before the attempt.
Dr. Douglass says parents need to know that going to the hospital is safe. The center has put practices in place to ensure safety. Before ANYONE enters the building, he or she must get a temperature check.
“Patients, staff members, visitors—if you’re going into this building,” he says, “you’re not going to have a fever. “
The center has also implemented the other social distancing practices. Everyone wears a mask, and the building is constantly cleaned.
“Coronavirus shouldn’t keep me away—it’s not my biggest threat,” says Dr. Douglass. “Losing my child to suicide—is.”
Mental health experts say in addition to the fear of illness, the pandemic means they’re out of school, out of their normal routines, and their parents are stressed. It can all build up to anger, frustration, and ultimately—depression.
The University of Kansas Health’s Marillac Campus sees children aged four-17. The number is 913-574-3800. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
