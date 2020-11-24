KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - - Some people planning to visit family for Thanksgiving have decided to get tested for COVID first to ensure they’re not infectious.
That test might not be as useful as you think. Even with a pre-trip negative test, you could still be contagious on Thanksgiving.
The key issues involve when you got your test and what kind of test you used.
The University of Kansas and Kansas State University offered free optional COVID testing before students left campus Friday, but experts warn a test taken last week doesn’t necessarily mean you’re in the clear this week, in part because the virus takes a while to incubate.
That’s why Dr. Dana Hawkinson, the University of Kansas Health System’s Director of Infection Prevention and Control, advised earlier this month that pre-visit isolation was the best option. It’s too late now for that, and though he says testing is always a good thing, it has its limits.
“We, even at the health system here, have seen employees who have become positive at 12 days,” said Hawkinson. “So even if they took the test, say, at six or seven days after their exposure, they would have been negative.”
One person who knows about false negatives from personal experience is Dede Stephens, the wife of KCTV5’s anchor, Brad Stephens.
“I started showing some very minor symptoms,” she began.
She went to a drive-thru testing site and the test came back negative.
“And then I continued to have symptoms and I lost my sense of taste and smell, so I knew I must have it,” Stephens said.
She went to her doctor for a follow-up test four days later and, sure enough, she tested positive.
Hawkinson said there are two main reasons for false negatives.
One is the 14-day incubation period.
The other is the type of test. The nasopharyngeal PCR is the gold standard, he said. The antigen test, often called a rapid test, has more room for error.
“Especially if you’re having symptoms, if you get a negative antigen test or rapid test, it really should be followed up with a PCR test, most likely of the nasopharyngeal swab PCR test, as a confirmatory test,” Hawkinson advised.
He said KU in Lawrence is offering a saliva version of the PCR.
Hawkinson knows not everyone is going to stick to their household “bubble.” If you expand it, know this. The biggest risks are large groups, he says, but someone you know is no less risky than someone you don’t.
“We assume that because we know them or because we’re seeing them, that they’re safe, but, unfortunately, we don’t know everybody that they’re seeing,” explained Hawkinson.
For example, his friend had parents who invited neighbors for a visit. They found out later that those neighbors had their grandson over earlier. Their grandson gave it to them, then the neighbors gave it to his parents.
Dede Stephens says she’s feeling better and will be out of her 14-day isolation just in time to have a two-person turkey dinner.
