GARNETT, KS (KCTV) - An editorial cartoon in a small-town paper is making national news because it uses images of the Holocaust to make a point about Governor Laura Kelly’s mask mandate, and some considered it offensive or even anti-Semitic.

Garnett is a far cry from urban or suburban Kansas City. It’s surrounded by farms, a GOP stronghold, a place where no one has died from the coronavirus, and now a place where someone has slapped signs on businesses telling them to take a stand against a post in the local paper.

A place where one business owner says she’s getting emails from all over the nation because she’s an advertiser.

It’s also a place where people told KCTV5 News they don’t want to talk on camera about the controversy, because they say, getting along with their neighbors matters to them. Any opinion they have will unfairly, they say, land them in a box of far left or right.

At issue is this editorial cartoon, put up by the Anderson County Review’s publisher on Facebook, showing Kansas Governor Laura Kelly wearing a mask with a Star of David in front of an image of Jews being sent to concentration camps. The caption read, “Step on the cattle car.”

The publisher, who is also the county’s GOP Party Chair, told the Associated Press his point was about government overreach, a reaction to Kelly’s mask mandate.

Dane Hicks told the Associated Press he planned to put it in this week’s paper and defended it as something meant to provoke debate.

Days later, Hicks posted an apology saying he’d had, “heartfelt and emotional conversations with Jewish leaders,” and took down the cartoon, aware now that it was, “deeply hurtful to members of a culture who’ve been dealt plenty of hurt throughout history.”

Kelly addressed that Monday in her weekly news briefing.

“The image was deeply offensive and does not reflect the values of Anderson County or of Kansas. I’m glad that Mr. Hicks realized his significant lapse in judgement and apologized, that was the right thing to do. But the cartoon serves as an example of how politicized common sense, public health measures have become,” Governor Kelly said.

Garnett is county seat of Anderson County, where commissioners voted against abiding by the state masking order, which the law allows.

KCTV5 News tried sending a Facebook message, but the newspaper page was closed to messages. The phone rang and rang with no answer and the White Pages had no working number for Hicks besides that one.

The people KCTV5 News met in town said they’re not anti-Semitic nor do they think Hicks is. They say Hicks likes to push boundaries and they believe his apology was genuine. Most said the cartoon went too far, but also referred to the outcry as an overreaction. One woman said, vilifying Hicks is, “taking away from the value of his learning experience.”

What they don’t want to see is the only paper in town shuttering like it’s other paper did. Because it also provides information on less volatile topics like local events and how low-income seniors can get vouchers for the farmer’s market.