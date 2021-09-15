Blue Springs, MO (KCTV)— The gofundme account raising thousands of dollars for Rae’s Café has been removed by administrators.
When KCTV5 asked why, GoFundMe sent this response:
This fundraiser violated gofundme’s terms of service and was removed.
The site refused to provide any additional explanation on what terms of service were violated, but it does have a provision that you can’t fund raise for the “violation of any law, regulation, industry requirement or third-party guidelines,” according to information on the site.
From a legal standpoint, the owner is accused of violating a mandate, but not a law. And she’s going to court to fight it.
The organizer of the fundraiser tells us the fund had more than $5,700 when it was shut down. It just disappeared with no notice and no explanation. Supporters had their donations refunded to them.
“What is the true motive?” asks the organizer, who asked we not use his name. “And who made them the authority to take a single mom’s ability to fundraise down from the public view?”
Supporters question why this was deleted, when other causes that some would call questionable are allowed.
We checked the site and found other fundraisers for legal bills. One has a toxic marriage and wants funds to hire a divorce lawyer. Other people claim to be innocent and want legal help.
We also found active fundraisers in the Kansas City area for cats. One to pay for the cat’s sore tooth extraction.
There’s a man fundraising for his next vacation that has raised $3,500.
“I just find it shocking when we look at the priorities that some companies have like gofund me,” said the organizer of the Rae’s campaign. “That they are allowed to do this to someone who really needs the help versus a vacation. This single mom truly needs help.”
In the meantime, supporters are looking at other ways to fundraise.
The lawyers representing the owner of Rae’s Café have requested a new judge in the case, which has delayed a hearing that had been scheduled for Wednesday. It’s unclear when the case will be heard.
