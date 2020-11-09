KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers of bogus sites selling Clorox and Lysol wipes.

The FTC says at least 25 websites have been selling the products without delivering them to buyers.

Clorox wipes shortage expected to last into 2021 Clorox, the world's biggest maker of disinfectant cleaning materials, said consumers will continue to see a shortage of its wipes and other products into 2021 because of overwhelming demand during the pandemic.

The FTC believes the defendants illegally charged consumers thousands of dollars for Clorox and Lysol products customers never received. In some cases, consumers reported that when they tried to return to the fake website to seek a refund, it was gone in a matter of days or weeks, while the defendants moved on to set up a new website with a different URL.

The sites are designed to look like legitimate sellers of Clorox and Lysol disinfecting wipes, and lure-in consumers by using internet search engines and pop-up ads.

COVID-19, which has killed more than 235,000 Americans and has driven up demand for Clorox, Lysol and other disinfecting agents, causing shortages.

