GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) – City officials in Gladstone announced a new free drive-thru coronavirus testing location Thursday that will begin operations on Friday.

The testing site will be located in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at corner of State Highway 1/NE Antioch Road and NE 72nd Street, and it is available to anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

Additionally, the testing will be available to all first responders and health care workers, regardless of if they are showing any symptoms.

Those being tested will remain in their vehicles, where they will perform a self-administered nasal swab with a health care working observing. The normal turnaround time of the testing is between 24-48 hours, and those tested can get their results online.

People wanting to schedule a testing time will need to make an appointment online at DoINeedACOVID19Test.com, where they will be screened for CDC eligibility for testing. They can also call 800-635-8611 for help setting an appointment.

The testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and those with appointments are asked to arrive no earlier that 10 minutes before their set time. Testing is not available for people who walk up to the testing site, and there is no testing happening inside the actual store.

The Gladstone location is one of five locations that are being set up across the country to start Friday, with other locations in Joliet, Illinois, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Lubbock and San Antonio, Texas. More locations are coming soon, including testing sites in Joplin and the St. Louis metro.