KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Sam Rodgers Health Center, in partnership with Worlds of Fun, will host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for Missouri residents on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The health center says if you traveled recently or attended a sports gathering, it is highly recommended that you get tested.
The testing will take place Worlds of Fun Toll Plaza located at 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave., Kansas City, MO, 64161.
Registration is strongly is recommended but not required.
You can complete the online registration or go to samrodgers.org.
Upon completing the online registration, clients will receive an email with their QR Code and online booking ID number. They will show their QR Code and booking ID number to the site attendant in order to proceed to their test.
Once tested, residents will be able to retrieve their results within four business days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.