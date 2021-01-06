KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you traveled over the holidays or celebrated at a large gathering, health officials are recommending you get a COVID-19 test.
For Missouri residents who’d like to get a free drive-thru test, they can go to Worlds of Fun between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday. You’re asked to go to the toll plaza where park guests usually pay to park.
The amusement park along with Sam Rodgers Health Center will be providing the free testing. You don’t have to have any symptoms to get one. Those tested will be notified of their results within five business days.
Worlds of Fun has already provided free testing to over 700 Missouri residents in the Kansas City area, and the positivity rate was over 17%.
Wednesday isn’t the only day to get a free drive-thru test at Worlds of Fun. They’ll be offering it every Wednesday through January.
According to CBS News, most recent COVID-19 totals show the U.S. just passed 21 million confirmed cases. The U.S. death toll now tops 356,000.
Most updated numbers on Missouri.gov show there have been just over 17,000 new cases and 63 new deaths in the past seven days.
If you’d like to get a free drive-thru COVID-19 test, registration is strongly recommended but not required.
