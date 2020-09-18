WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Starting Monday, free asymptomatic COVID-19 testing will be available in Wyandotte County.
Previously, testing was limited to people with COVID-19 symptoms or who had been exposed to the virus.
"This change comes in response to the most recent testing numbers in Wyandotte County as well as current data on asymptomatic spread of the virus," a release of the county's health equity task force said.
They said residents can get tested regardless of symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 at:
- The Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD), 619 Ann Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101
- For people who live or work in Wyandotte County
- Please note: The UGPHD may be moving to a new testing site later this fall. More information coming soon.
- Community “pop-up” testing sites around Wyandotte County (which are coordinated by Vibrant Health, Swope Health, and the Wyandotte County Health Equity Task Force). Upcoming events include:
- Judson Baptist Church, 8300 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66112
- Wednesdays, September 23rd, and 30th, 11 AM – 2 PM
- Vibrant Health Argentine Location, 1428 S 32nd St, Kansas City, KS 66106
- Thursday September 24th, 5 – 7 PM
- Faith Deliverance Family Worship Center, 3043 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102
- Saturday, September 19th, 9 AM – 12 PM
- Thursday, September 24th, 10 AM – 1 PM
- Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 9301 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66112
- Mondays, September 21st and 28th, 8 – 11 AM
- All Saints Parish, 811 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101
- Tuesdays, September 22nd and 29th, 8 – 11 AM
- La Fe en Jesucristo, 1500 Central Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102
- Saturday, September 26th, 9 AM – 12 PM
- Judson Baptist Church, 8300 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66112
"We’ve seen our county’s testing numbers going down, but we still are still one of the communities hardest hit by COVID-19 in the metro," said Juliann Van Liew, Director of the Unified Government Public Health Department. "This is a major step forward in our ability to test more members of our Wyandotte County community and get a clearer picture of where and how the virus is spreading."
"We know that people can still be infectious even if they don’t have symptoms or their symptoms haven’t started yet," Liew said. "If we can identify people who are asymptomatic but still carrying the virus, we can more effectively stop the spread of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County and beyond."
UGPHD testing and pop-up testing can be delayed or closed due to inclement weather. Check for updates on their social media pages: Facebook.com/UGHealthDept or Twitter.com/UGHealthDept.
