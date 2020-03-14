FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Franklin County health officer has suspended classroom and extracurricular activities for all the schools in the county.
This will be in effect for two weeks, starting Monday.
At the end of the two-week period, officials will reevaluate the situation.
More updates are available at franklincoks.org/covid19.
