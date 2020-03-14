  • Greg Payne

Following the news that the first COVID-19 death in Kansas was that of a KCK nursing home resident, staff at other metro facilities are working overtime to ensure the safety of the those left in their care.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Franklin County, Kansas, officials quietly announced on Saturday that there is a presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the county. 

They said in a release, "all precautions have been taken and anyone who we believe has come in close contact with this individual has been quarantined."

The county's board of commissioners has declared a state of local disaster.

This brings the number of COVID-19 cases in the state up to eight.

Classroom and extracurricular activities in the county have already been canceled for two weeks.

There was one other new case in the state on Saturday, and that was a woman in her 50s in Johnson County. 

