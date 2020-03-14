FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Franklin County, Kansas, officials quietly announced on Saturday that there is a presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the county.
They said in a release, "all precautions have been taken and anyone who we believe has come in close contact with this individual has been quarantined."
The county's board of commissioners has declared a state of local disaster.
This brings the number of COVID-19 cases in the state up to eight.
Classroom and extracurricular activities in the county have already been canceled for two weeks.
There was one other new case in the state on Saturday, and that was a woman in her 50s in Johnson County.
