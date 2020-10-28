RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) – The Ray-Pec School District said Wednesday evening that four people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
One teacher at Bridle Ridge Elementary School, one student at Ray-Pec East Middle School and two students at Ray-Pec High School all tested positive.
“The Cass County Health Department and school district administrators have conducted contact tracing and notified individuals who were potentially exposed and need to quarantine related to these cases,” the district said.
Community members are urged to continue health precautions such as wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home when sick, washing hands frequently and sanitizing frequently- touched surfaces.
