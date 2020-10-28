coronavirus 3Drender new generic

File photo.

 (Dowell)

RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) – The Ray-Pec School District said Wednesday evening that four people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

One teacher at Bridle Ridge Elementary School, one student at Ray-Pec East Middle School and two students at Ray-Pec High School all tested positive.

“The Cass County Health Department and school district administrators have conducted contact tracing and notified individuals who were potentially exposed and need to quarantine related to these cases,” the district said.

Community members are urged to continue health precautions such as wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home when sick, washing hands frequently and sanitizing frequently- touched surfaces.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.