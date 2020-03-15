INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Classes in the Fort Osage R-1 School District are being canceled from Monday, March 16 until Friday, March 27 due to concerns about coronavirus.
This does include their previously scheduled spring break.
Fort Discovering will be closed as well during the same time frame.
Staff is supposed to report to work March 16 and will receiving further information for their supervisors once they arrive at work.
Parent/teacher conferences will now be held over the phone.
The building will be open during normal school hours should people need to come and pick up any medicine or personal items they need.
All sports activities, including practices, are canceled from March 16 until March 29.
The press release also said:
"PreK-6 families, you can access learning activities and resources to help kids stay engaged in school at http://bit.ly/fosdhlr. These are not assignments that children are expected to complete and return.
7-12 families, many teachers will share resources through their Google Classrooms. You can also access activities and resources for your student online at http://bit.ly/fosdhlr. These are not assignments that students are expected to complete and return while off for the next two weeks."
