FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – On Friday, officials said that a United States Soldier assigned to Fort Leavenworth has tested positive for COVID-19.
The soldier was under CDC recommended isolation in their hometown after traveling overseas. During that time, the individual started to develop symptoms.
After seeking treatment at a hospital, they were tested and the results came back positive for COVID-19.
The soldier remains in isolation.
The leadership at Fort Leavenworth is monitoring the situation and working with the authorities to coordinate "prevention and response efforts in the local area."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.