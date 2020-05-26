KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant has temporarily paused their production so they can deep clean the plant after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a spokeswoman for the plant, an employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
“The safety of our workforce is our top priority. When a Kansas City Assembly Plant employee who returned to work last week tested positive for COVID-19 last week, we immediately notified people known to have been in close contact with the infected individual and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days. It is important to note that due to incubation time, we know this employee did not contract COVID-19 while at work. Our protocols are in place to help stop the spread of the virus.”
The plant is now pausing production while they conduct a deep cleaning. They are also notifying anyone known to have been in close contact with the infected individual and are asking them to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“In this instance, our protocol calls for us to deep clean and disinfect the employees’ work area, equipment, team area and the path that the employee took while at the plant today. We are temporarily pausing production at Kansas City Assembly Plant – on the Transit side – until the deep cleaning is completed.”
The United Auto Workers Local 249 posted a statement on their Facebook page Tuesday evening.
